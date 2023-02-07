Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 94.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 85.47% to Rs 126.52 crore

Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 94.06% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 85.47% to Rs 126.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 870.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.126.52870.775.8012.7610.59116.879.47116.045.3389.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)