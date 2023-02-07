Keystone Realtors standalone net profit declines 74.03% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail consolidated net profit declines 91.66% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 99.61% to Rs 2.72 crore

Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 74.03% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 99.61% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 700.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.72700.23 -100 OPM %-97.0611.87 -PBDT22.8092.78 -75 PBT21.7791.95 -76 NP17.5667.61 -74

