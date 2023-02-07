Keystone Realtors standalone net profit declines 74.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 99.61% to Rs 2.72 crore

Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 74.03% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 99.61% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 700.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.72700.23-97.0611.8722.8092.7821.7791.9517.5667.61

