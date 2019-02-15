JUST IN
Venus Remedies reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.93 crore in the December 2018 quarter
KG Petrochem standalone net profit rises 120.99% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 33.29% to Rs 58.18 crore

Net profit of KG Petrochem rose 120.99% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.29% to Rs 58.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 43.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales58.1843.65 33 OPM %13.9613.01 -PBDT8.136.40 27 PBT3.692.49 48 NP4.001.81 121

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:56 IST

