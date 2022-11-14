JUST IN
Cityman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 22.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.08% to Rs 186.03 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 22.41% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 186.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 161.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales186.03161.65 15 OPM %11.988.47 -PBDT16.9714.83 14 PBT7.186.20 16 NP5.026.47 -22

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:50 IST

