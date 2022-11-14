Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 22.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.08% to Rs 186.03 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 22.41% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 186.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 161.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.186.03161.6511.988.4716.9714.837.186.205.026.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)