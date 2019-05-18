Khadim India standalone net profit declines 88.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.25% to Rs 206.67 crore

Net profit of India declined 88.22% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.25% to Rs 206.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 196.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.14% to Rs 21.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 799.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 748.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

