Khadim India standalone net profit declines 88.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.25% to Rs 206.67 croreNet profit of Khadim India declined 88.22% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.25% to Rs 206.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 196.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.14% to Rs 21.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 799.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 748.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales206.67196.37 5 799.18748.71 7 OPM %4.509.07 -7.1210.11 - PBDT6.7918.03 -62 51.6472.59 -29 PBT2.1614.07 -85 33.2156.97 -42 NP1.2010.19 -88 21.1737.90 -44
