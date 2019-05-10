Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 55.43% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.50% to Rs 88.23 croreNet profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 55.43% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.50% to Rs 88.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 381.71% to Rs 7.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 372.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 353.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales88.2392.39 -5 372.60353.24 5 OPM %10.889.42 -11.4710.19 - PBDT3.562.22 60 21.3311.12 92 PBT1.340.03 4367 12.572.41 422 NP0.410.92 -55 7.901.64 382
