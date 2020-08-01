Khaitan (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 56.30% to Rs 9.82 croreNet Loss of Khaitan (India) reported to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.30% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.49% to Rs 56.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 100.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.8222.47 -56 56.65100.25 -43 OPM %-36.05-2.45 --2.404.64 - PBDT-3.81-1.00 -281 -3.102.40 PL PBT-4.26-1.45 -194 -4.910.59 PL NP-4.26-1.45 -194 -4.910.59 PL
