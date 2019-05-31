Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit declines 96.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bilpower reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Technojet Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Techindia Nirman reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Uniphos Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Funny Software reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Khandelwal Extractions declined 96.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 57.25% to Rs 5.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales03.18 -100 5.3712.56 -57 OPM %018.24 --8.57-3.98 - PBDT-0.120.53 PL -0.45-0.66 32 PBT-0.130.51 PL -0.50-0.71 30 NP0.020.60 -97 -0.35-0.62 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU