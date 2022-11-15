JUST IN
Davangere Sugar Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Khandwala Securities consolidated net profit rises 275.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.36% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of Khandwala Securities rose 275.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.36% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.781.12 -30 OPM %-58.970.89 -PBDT0.520.19 174 PBT0.430.10 330 NP0.450.12 275

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:42 IST

