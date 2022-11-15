Khandwala Securities consolidated net profit rises 275.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.36% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of Khandwala Securities rose 275.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.36% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.781.12-58.970.890.520.190.430.100.450.12

