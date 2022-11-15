Khandwala Securities consolidated net profit rises 275.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Induslnd Bank launches two digital banking units
Israel's OFEK Credit Union selects TCS Banking Services Bureau
Stellant Securities (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
L&T Finance Holdings receives SEBI approval for sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management
Board of Vodafone Idea approves preferential issue of equity securities to Euro Pacific Securities
-
Sales decline 30.36% to Rs 0.78 croreNet profit of Khandwala Securities rose 275.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.36% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.781.12 -30 OPM %-58.970.89 -PBDT0.520.19 174 PBT0.430.10 330 NP0.450.12 275
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU