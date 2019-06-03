Khator Fibre & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.18% to Rs 22.58 croreNet loss of Khator Fibre & Fabrics reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 22.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.23% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 72.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales22.5819.95 13 72.4066.28 9 OPM %-36.239.02 --4.944.22 - PBDT0.431.09 -61 2.853.28 -13 PBT-0.240.39 PL 0.300.94 -68 NP-0.240.39 PL 0.200.65 -69
