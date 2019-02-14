Khator Fibre & Fabrics standalone net profit declines 30.43% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 15.14 croreNet profit of Khator Fibre & Fabrics declined 30.43% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.1415.74 -4 OPM %9.646.86 -PBDT0.790.80 -1 PBT0.160.23 -30 NP0.160.23 -30
