KIC Metaliks standalone net profit declines 54.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.23% to Rs 201.43 croreNet profit of KIC Metaliks declined 54.77% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.23% to Rs 201.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 140.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales201.43140.63 43 OPM %6.6115.66 -PBDT11.2019.53 -43 PBT7.5416.58 -55 NP4.8810.79 -55
