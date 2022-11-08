KIC Metaliks standalone net profit declines 54.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.23% to Rs 201.43 crore

Net profit of KIC Metaliks declined 54.77% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.23% to Rs 201.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 140.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.201.43140.636.6115.6611.2019.537.5416.584.8810.79

