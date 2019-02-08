KIC Metaliks standalone net profit rises 245.73% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 74.74% to Rs 195.50 croreNet profit of KIC Metaliks rose 245.73% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 74.74% to Rs 195.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 111.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales195.50111.88 75 OPM %7.435.64 -PBDT13.105.42 142 PBT11.173.35 233 NP8.092.34 246
