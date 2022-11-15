JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 7.11 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 16.67% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.117.28 -2 OPM %98.3198.49 -PBDT2.241.92 17 PBT2.111.84 15 NP1.611.38 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU