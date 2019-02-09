Kilburn Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.18 croreNet Loss of Kilburn Chemicals reported to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.180 0 OPM %-1544.440 -PBDT-7.98-0.07 -11300 PBT-11.15-0.07 -15829 NP-12.10-0.07 -17186
