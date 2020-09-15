Kilburn Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 67.52% to Rs 10.69 croreNet loss of Kilburn Engineering reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.52% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.6932.91 -68 OPM %10.387.69 -PBDT0.722.90 -75 PBT-0.281.87 PL NP-0.251.61 PL
