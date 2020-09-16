Kilitch Drugs (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 6.31% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises Ltd zooms 6.71%
United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session
-
Sales decline 2.30% to Rs 10.19 croreNet Loss of Kilitch Drugs (India) reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.30% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.1910.43 -2 OPM %-10.89-7.00 -PBDT-1.040.50 PL PBT-1.520.06 PL NP-1.33-0.19 -600
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU