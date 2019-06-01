Kilitch Drugs (India) standalone net profit rises 16.23% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kilitch Drugs (India) standalone net profit rises 92.22% in the December 2018 quarter
Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 14.38% in the March 2019 quarter
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Sportking India standalone net profit declines 61.80% in the March 2019 quarter
Info Edge (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 42.68% to Rs 22.40 croreNet profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 16.23% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.68% to Rs 22.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 138.23% to Rs 14.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 91.08% to Rs 96.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales22.4015.70 43 96.4250.46 91 OPM %19.2415.29 -17.2111.04 - PBDT3.873.36 15 20.738.35 148 PBT3.533.05 16 19.537.16 173 NP2.652.28 16 14.776.20 138
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU