Kilitch Drugs (India) standalone net profit rises 16.23% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 42.68% to Rs 22.40 crore

Net profit of rose 16.23% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.68% to Rs 22.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 138.23% to Rs 14.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 91.08% to Rs 96.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

22.4015.7096.4250.4619.2415.2917.2111.043.873.3620.738.353.533.0519.537.162.652.2814.776.20

