Kilpest India consolidated net profit rises 87.65% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 7.64% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net profit of Kilpest India rose 87.65% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.64% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.205.63 -8 OPM %32.1221.14 -PBDT1.911.03 85 PBT1.720.94 83 NP1.520.81 88

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:51 IST

