Kinetic Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Reported sales nilNet Loss of Kinetic Trust reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT-0.09-0.01 -800 PBT-0.09-0.01 -800 NP-0.09-0.01 -800
