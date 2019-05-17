Kinetic Trust standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of rose 160.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

