Kinetic Trust standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Kinetic Trust rose 160.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.180.09 100 0.180.13 38 OPM %77.7866.67 -27.7823.08 - PBDT0.140.06 133 0.050.03 67 PBT0.140.06 133 0.050.03 67 NP0.130.05 160 0.040.02 100
