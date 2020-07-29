Kings Infra Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Dhenu Buildcon Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Meglon Infra-Real (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 65.89% in the December 2019 quarter
Ajmera Realty & Infra India standalone net profit declines 76.03% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 9.19% to Rs 4.99 croreNet Loss of Kings Infra Ventures reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.95% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.10% to Rs 33.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.994.57 9 33.1433.51 -1 OPM %4.216.78 -7.889.46 - PBDT-0.740.06 PL 0.912.54 -64 PBT-0.750.04 PL 0.862.48 -65 NP-0.81-0.63 -29 0.391.18 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU