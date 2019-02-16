Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit rises 620.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 1237.50% to Rs 8.56 croreNet profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 620.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1237.50% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.560.64 1238 OPM %10.0521.88 -PBDT0.510.08 538 PBT0.490.07 600 NP0.360.05 620
