Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit rises 620.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1237.50% to Rs 8.56 crore

Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 620.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1237.50% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.560.64 1238 OPM %10.0521.88 -PBDT0.510.08 538 PBT0.490.07 600 NP0.360.05 620

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:48 IST

