Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit rises 86.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 86.76% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.96% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.148.5215.914.691.770.971.700.901.270.68

