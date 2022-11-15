Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit rises 86.76% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 65.96% to Rs 14.14 croreNet profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 86.76% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.96% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.148.52 66 OPM %15.914.69 -PBDT1.770.97 82 PBT1.700.90 89 NP1.270.68 87
