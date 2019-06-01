Kintech Renewables standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 127.59% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Kintech Renewables declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 127.59% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.660.290.960.754.553.45-2.08-5.330.030.070.200.250.030.070.200.250.020.050.150.18

