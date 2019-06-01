Kintech Renewables standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Generic Pharmasec standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2019 quarter
NILE standalone net profit declines 32.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Confidence Futuristic Energetech standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Morn Media standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 127.59% to Rs 0.66 croreNet profit of Kintech Renewables declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 127.59% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.660.29 128 0.960.75 28 OPM %4.553.45 --2.08-5.33 - PBDT0.030.07 -57 0.200.25 -20 PBT0.030.07 -57 0.200.25 -20 NP0.020.05 -60 0.150.18 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU