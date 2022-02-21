KIOCL announces foundation stone laying for coke oven plant

-
KIOCL announced that Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Minister of Steel, Govt. of India laid the foundation stone for coke oven plant on 20 February 2022.
The proposed project is for setting up of 2.0 LTPA Ductile Iron Spun Pipe Plant under forward & 1.80 LTPA Coke Oven Plant under backward integration projects at Blast Furnace Unit at a Capex of Rs 836.90 crore and would take 24 months to complete from the date of placement of order on the Main technological package supplier.
