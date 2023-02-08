KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.88 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 20.86% to Rs 287.87 croreNet Loss of KIOCL reported to Rs 33.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 66.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.86% to Rs 287.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 363.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales287.87363.75 -21 OPM %-15.15-25.58 -PBDT-26.73-78.81 66 PBT-33.88-86.68 61 NP-33.88-66.13 49
