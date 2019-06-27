KIOCL surges after signing MoUs with European firms

rose 9.28% to Rs 132.50 at 14:43 IST on BSE after the company said it signed pacts for sale of pellets in European market.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 27 June 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P was up 125.72 points or 0.32% at 39,717.80.

On BSE, 4,359 shares were traded in counter, compared to a 2-week average of 720 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 141.15 and an intraday low of Rs 119.05. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 258.70 on 17 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 114.55 on 16 May 2019.

said it signed memorandum of understandings (MoUs) on 26 June 2019 at METEC-2019 in for sale of pellets in European market, including UK. The MoUs were signed with and

KIOCL's net profit fell 25.4% to Rs 44.83 crore on a 57.8% rise in net sales to Rs 629.03 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

State-run KIOCL primarily produces iron-ore pellets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)