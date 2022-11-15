Kiran Print Pack reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net loss of Kiran Print Pack reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.200.22-70.00-45.45-0.040-0.040-0.040

