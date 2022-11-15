JUST IN
Kiran Print Pack reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net loss of Kiran Print Pack reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.200.22 -9 OPM %-70.00-45.45 -PBDT-0.040 0 PBT-0.040 0 NP-0.040 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:22 IST

