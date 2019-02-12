Kiran Vyapar standalone net profit declines 85.77% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kiran Print Pack standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Kiran Bedi cautions against dumping garbage into drains
Kiran Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Community involvement can do wonders for implementing schemes: Kiran Bedi
Municipal authorities will prosecute shopkeepers throwing garbage into drains: Kiran Bedi
-
Sales decline 58.59% to Rs 6.05 croreNet profit of Kiran Vyapar declined 85.77% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 58.59% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.0514.61 -59 OPM %49.7579.12 -PBDT2.9011.03 -74 PBT2.7810.90 -74 NP1.188.29 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU