Kiran Vyapar standalone net profit declines 85.77% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 58.59% to Rs 6.05 crore

Net profit of Kiran Vyapar declined 85.77% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 58.59% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.0514.61 -59 OPM %49.7579.12 -PBDT2.9011.03 -74 PBT2.7810.90 -74 NP1.188.29 -86

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:41 IST

