Business Standard

Kiri Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 111.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.73% to Rs 298.24 crore

Net profit of Kiri Industries reported to Rs 111.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.73% to Rs 298.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 385.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.80% to Rs 375.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 1305.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1393.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales298.24385.96 -23 1305.391393.83 -6 OPM %10.3212.19 -14.2516.57 - PBDT31.4447.32 -34 186.51228.62 -18 PBT20.0236.65 -45 142.11191.06 -26 NP111.91-25.70 LP 375.50164.12 129

