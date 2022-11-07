JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 93.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 31.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.27% to Rs 1133.47 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 31.62% to Rs 82.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 1133.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 958.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1133.47958.38 18 OPM %12.2219.43 -PBDT139.48181.85 -23 PBT114.05160.58 -29 NP82.00119.91 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU