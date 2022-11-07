Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 31.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.27% to Rs 1133.47 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 31.62% to Rs 82.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 1133.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 958.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1133.47958.3812.2219.43139.48181.85114.05160.5882.00119.91

