JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Financial Inclusion completes 6th direct assignment transaction in FY2019 for Rs 832.3 cr
Business Standard

Kirloskar Industries standalone net profit declines 28.51% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.96% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 28.51% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.96% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.002.04 -2 OPM %-179.00-167.65 -PBDT3.084.65 -34 PBT2.414.19 -42 NP1.782.49 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements