Kirloskar Oil Engines standalone net profit rises 107.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.17% to Rs 848.05 crore

Net profit of rose 107.81% to Rs 92.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 848.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 791.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.88% to Rs 224.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 150.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.15% to Rs 3204.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2831.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

848.05791.323204.352831.8916.219.9210.969.37154.2191.30408.40331.06136.9166.55335.54222.4892.1044.32224.98150.11

