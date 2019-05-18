Kirloskar Oil Engines standalone net profit rises 107.81% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 7.17% to Rs 848.05 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 107.81% to Rs 92.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 848.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 791.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.88% to Rs 224.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 150.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.15% to Rs 3204.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2831.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales848.05791.32 7 3204.352831.89 13 OPM %16.219.92 -10.969.37 - PBDT154.2191.30 69 408.40331.06 23 PBT136.9166.55 106 335.54222.48 51 NP92.1044.32 108 224.98150.11 50

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 13:53 IST

