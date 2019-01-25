Kirloskar Oil Engines standalone net profit rises 6.46% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 774.31 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 6.46% to Rs 42.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 39.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 774.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 684.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales774.31684.61 13 OPM %8.579.47 -PBDT79.4685.61 -7 PBT62.1157.55 8 NP42.0039.45 6
