NMDC restarts operations at its Sponge Iron Unit at Paloncha
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit declines 52.70% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 133.83 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company declined 52.70% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 133.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 118.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales133.83118.24 13 OPM %5.627.74 -PBDT10.9912.28 -11 PBT5.128.00 -36 NP2.805.92 -53

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 16:18 IST

