Kitex Garments consolidated net profit declines 27.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.70% to Rs 146.32 croreNet profit of Kitex Garments declined 27.22% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.70% to Rs 146.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 179.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.67% to Rs 103.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.82% to Rs 739.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 606.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales146.32179.97 -19 739.21606.80 22 OPM %7.2424.34 -17.8822.85 - PBDT29.1244.03 -34 164.32157.27 4 PBT22.6237.11 -39 137.87130.00 6 NP17.6224.21 -27 103.3771.45 45
