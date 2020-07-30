Kitex Garments consolidated net profit declines 27.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.70% to Rs 146.32 crore

Net profit of Kitex Garments declined 27.22% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.70% to Rs 146.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 179.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.67% to Rs 103.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.82% to Rs 739.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 606.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

