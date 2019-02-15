Kitex Garments standalone net profit declines 29.91% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kitex Garments standalone net profit rises 8.46% in the September 2018 quarter
Board of Kitex Garments approves incorporation of four new subsidiaries
Volumes jump at Greaves Cotton Ltd counter
Bengal govt bats for common facility center for kids garments
Rs 3 cr worth garments seized by customs in Bengal
-
Sales decline 7.60% to Rs 136.13 croreNet profit of Kitex Garments declined 29.91% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.60% to Rs 136.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 147.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales136.13147.33 -8 OPM %18.7223.47 -PBDT28.2033.67 -16 PBT21.2927.89 -24 NP12.3517.62 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU