Kitex Garments standalone net profit declines 29.91% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 7.60% to Rs 136.13 crore

Net profit of Kitex Garments declined 29.91% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.60% to Rs 136.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 147.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales136.13147.33 -8 OPM %18.7223.47 -PBDT28.2033.67 -16 PBT21.2927.89 -24 NP12.3517.62 -30

