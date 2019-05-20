JUST IN
Kitex Garments standalone net profit rises 135.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.20% to Rs 179.97 crore

Net profit of Kitex Garments rose 135.91% to Rs 24.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.20% to Rs 179.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.34% to Rs 81.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 606.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 557.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales179.97131.17 37 606.80557.25 9 OPM %24.4413.87 -22.8924.05 - PBDT44.2017.90 147 157.45130.89 20 PBT37.2711.76 217 130.19107.49 21 NP24.3710.33 136 81.4670.02 16

