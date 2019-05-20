Kitex Garments standalone net profit rises 135.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.20% to Rs 179.97 crore

Net profit of rose 135.91% to Rs 24.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.20% to Rs 179.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.34% to Rs 81.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 606.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 557.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

