KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 122.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.60% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) rose 122.22% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.691.685.334.760.250.290.160.240.200.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)