KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 850.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of KJMC Financial Services rose 850.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.201.3657.5025.000.570.060.530.040.380.04

