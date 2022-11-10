KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 850.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 1.20 crore

Net profit of KJMC Financial Services rose 850.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.201.36 -12 OPM %57.5025.00 -PBDT0.570.06 850 PBT0.530.04 1225 NP0.380.04 850

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:01 IST

