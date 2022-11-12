KKalpana Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 427.62% to Rs 89.22 croreNet loss of KKalpana Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 427.62% to Rs 89.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales89.2216.91 428 OPM %-1.527.57 -PBDT0.532.54 -79 PBT-0.031.94 PL NP-0.221.84 PL
