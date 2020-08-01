KKRRAFTON Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KKRRAFTON Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Nilkanth Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Blue Circle Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Speedage Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
G-Tech Info Training reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of KKRRAFTON Developers reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.04 -100 00.04 -100 OPM %00 -0-100.00 - PBDT-0.040 0 00.01 -100 PBT-0.040 0 00.01 -100 NP-0.040 0 00.01 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU