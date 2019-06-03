KKRRAFTON Developers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreKKRRAFTON Developers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.040 0 0.040.07 -43 OPM %00 --100.00-85.71 - PBDT00.01 -100 0.010.01 0 PBT00.01 -100 0.010.01 0 NP00.01 -100 0.010.01 0
