KLG Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.00% to Rs 0.21 croreNet loss of KLG Capital Services reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 86.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.210.25 -16 0.980.90 9 OPM %-233.3344.00 -12.2476.67 - PBDT-0.490.11 PL 0.120.69 -83 PBT-0.490.11 PL 0.120.69 -83 NP-0.490.11 PL 0.070.53 -87
