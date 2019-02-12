KLG Capital Services standalone net profit declines 31.82% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.75% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of KLG Capital Services declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.260.32 -19 OPM %76.9290.63 -PBDT0.200.29 -31 PBT0.200.29 -31 NP0.150.22 -32
