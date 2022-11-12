KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 88.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.87% to Rs 159.77 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 88.28% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.87% to Rs 159.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.159.77201.904.4311.465.7321.052.3117.331.5513.23

