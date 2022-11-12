KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 88.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.87% to Rs 159.77 croreNet profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 88.28% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.87% to Rs 159.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales159.77201.90 -21 OPM %4.4311.46 -PBDT5.7321.05 -73 PBT2.3117.33 -87 NP1.5513.23 -88
