KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 88.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.87% to Rs 159.77 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 88.28% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.87% to Rs 159.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 201.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales159.77201.90 -21 OPM %4.4311.46 -PBDT5.7321.05 -73 PBT2.3117.33 -87 NP1.5513.23 -88

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

