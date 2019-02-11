JUST IN
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 39.60% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.47% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 39.60% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.47% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales22.9619.38 18 OPM %21.2521.16 -PBDT4.834.04 20 PBT3.812.96 29 NP2.822.02 40

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

