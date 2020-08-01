KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.25% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net profit of KMF Builders & Developers declined 50.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.25% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.73% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.651.071.762.9220.0015.8913.6411.990.170.210.310.390.100.190.220.340.070.140.150.25

