KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company standalone net profit declines 98.26% in the March 2020 quarter
Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.77 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Indian Toners & Developers consolidated net profit declines 50.09% in the December 2019 quarter
Indian Toners & Developers consolidated net profit declines 36.83% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 39.25% to Rs 0.65 croreNet profit of KMF Builders & Developers declined 50.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.25% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.73% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.651.07 -39 1.762.92 -40 OPM %20.0015.89 -13.6411.99 - PBDT0.170.21 -19 0.310.39 -21 PBT0.100.19 -47 0.220.34 -35 NP0.070.14 -50 0.150.25 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU