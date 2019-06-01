KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 81.37% to Rs 2.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1.070.922.921.6115.897.6111.999.320.210.120.390.180.190.110.340.130.140.100.250.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)