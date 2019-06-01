KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 1.07 croreNet profit of KMF Builders & Developers rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 81.37% to Rs 2.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.070.92 16 2.921.61 81 OPM %15.897.61 -11.999.32 - PBDT0.210.12 75 0.390.18 117 PBT0.190.11 73 0.340.13 162 NP0.140.10 40 0.250.10 150
